Things Turn Ugly Between Paras Chabbra and Shehnaz Gill's Brother Shahbaaz on Mujshe Shaadi Karoge, Watch Video

New show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has slowly started drawing from the lead participants'-- Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill-- previous show Bigg Boss 13. According to a new promo, Paras and Shehnaz's brother Shahbaaz are seen getting into a brawl.

It all starts when a contestant on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Heena Pachal got into a tiff with Paras and the duo started shouting at each other at the top of their voices. On seeing this, Shehnaz's brother Shahbaaz tries to intervene and tries to stop the fighting, while also asking Paras to calm down. This irks Paras, and he loses his cool further.

Further, Paras and Shahbaaz get into an even uglier spat when Paras says that he is in the show because of his sister Shehnaaz. On this, the latter replies that indeed he eats off from his sister's earnings, while he himself uses his ex-girlfriend (Akanksha's) money. Shahbaaz was referring to the various times Paras was accused of being broke and was helped by his ex-girlfriend. Shahbaaz and Paras then abuse each other and threaten to meet outside after show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge ends.

All this while, all the housemates are seen trying to pacify them both and keep them separated. It remains to be seen how Shehnaz will react to the situation.

Meanwhile, reports of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge going off-air due to low TRP's have been making headlines. As per a news report in TellyChakkar, the second season of Ishq Mein Marjawan will replace the wedding reality show, which features the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. It is further reported that the last episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will most likely be aired on March 20.

