Think I May Just Pass Out with Joy: Alia Bhatt Reacts to Friends Reunion

Alia Bhatt (L), Friends cast (R)

Alia has been known to like American sitcom 'Friends' and now she has also reacted to the news of a special reunion episode in the works with the original actors of the series.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 22, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
Friends stars actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will be coming together for an untitled unscripted special to celebrate the long-running series, which went off air in 2004.

According to sources, the six stars will receive at least USD 2.5 million apiece for participating in the special. The special, as well as all 236 episodes of Friends, will be available on the HBO Max streaming service's debut.

The internet has been abuzz ever since the news has become official and now Alia Bhatt has also responded to the Friends special episode writing in her Insta stories, "I Think I may just pass out with joy." She shared her enthusiasm on social media as she posted a pic from Aniston's Insta handle.

Meanwhile, Ben Winston will direct the Friends special episode and executive produce alongside Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. The Warner Bros Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions are behind the programme.

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer are also executive producing the special, with Emma Conway and James Longman on board as co-executive producers.

(With inputs from IANS)

