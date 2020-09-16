Think People are Confusing Inheritance with Nepotism, Says Javed Akhtar

Celebrated lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar recently shared his point-of-view on the raging debate on nepotism in Bollywood. Ever since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has come under fire for issues like discrimination of outsiders and alleged drug usage.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Akhtar said that people are confusing inheritance with nepotism. "Inheritance cannot be called nepotism. I think people are confusing inheritance with nepotism. In film industry, nepotism is not possible because ultimately, the person who is buying the ticket at the box office is the voter and that cannot be rigged. May be somebody born in a film family has a foot in the door, but that’s about all," he said.

Talking about drug consumption in Bollywood, he said that it is the malice of the society. He further added that he has only heard and not seen any drug with his own eyes.

"But I have heard the young people tend to use drugs, but that is not just in film industry, it is the current malice of the society. That should be looked into. And I don’t know what is illegal and what is legal,” he added.

Akhtar was recently ghe recipient of the Richard Dawkins Award. He is currently the Chairman The Indian Performing Right Society (IRPS).