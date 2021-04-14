Think Seaspiracy is Thought Provoking? Check Out These 5 Films Next

Sometimes movies speak to us beyond a superficial level. New Netflix film Seaspiracy is doing just that as it discusses the impact of the commercial fishing on the environment and how the industry is tainted with human rights abuses. As we ponder on our food habits a bit more, here are some other eye-opening movies that you must watch.

The team behind Seaspiracy made Cowspiracy in 2014. The latter has come into the limelight once again. It looks at the massive environmental degradation caused by cattle rearing and animal husbandry and how the industry is leaving behind a bigger carbon foot print than transport industry.

Politician and environmentalist Al Gore’s movie An Inconvenient Truth is a little old as it came out in 2006, but the issues of global warming and its impact on our lives is relevant today and will be in the times to come.

Beyond the visual artistry that Samsara puts on display, the movie silently points us in the direction of what impact human actions and industrialisation has had on the nature.

A visually stunning film, Inner Worlds, Outer Worlds interconnects ancient religions, meditation and the nature of the cosmos. It has a unique take on the universe and its creation which is both contemporary and enlightening.

This movie puts corporate culture to the stand and how mass-production leads to unconscious desires in humans. It’s a biting commentary on the nature on consumerism and how nothing can ever be enough.

