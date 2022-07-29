Thipkyanchi Rangoli Completes 250 Episodes, Team Celebrates the Occasion

Marathi show Thipkyanchi Rangoli, the remake of the Bengali serial Khorkute, started last year and left a mark on the audience. The program narrates the story of a girl whose life changes after meeting a scholar from a middle-class joint family. This serial has recently completed 250 episodes, and the show’s cast celebrated the occasion. A video from the party has surfaced on Instagram.

In the clip, Thipkyanchi Rangoli’s team can be seen celebrating this occasion with the serial’s theme song playing in the background. Chetan Vadnere, Dnyanada Ramtirthkar, Sarika Harshvardhan Nawathe and others are seen enjoying themselves. The video has garnered more than 10,000 views. Fans formed a beeline in the comment section showering a lot of heart emoticons for Thipkyanchi Rangoli’s team.