Third Annabelle Movie, Part of The Conjuring Horror Franchise, In The Works

The raggedy doll will be back to haunt people as the third part of "Annabelle" movie is in the works.New Line is expanding the profitable "Conjuring" universe with a third "Annabelle" movie that will open on July 3, 2019, reports variety.com.Gary Dauberman, who has written the scripts for two demon doll movies, will make his directorial debut on the untitled "Annabelle" project. He is also writing its script.James Wan's Atomic Monster and the Peter Safran Company will produce the project. The four movies in the "Conjuring" universe -- which includes the two "Annabelle" titles -- have generated more than $1.1 billion worldwide. The fifth "Conjuring" universe film The Nun will open on September 7.Dauberman also wrote the script for The Nun with Wan and is one of the three writers with screenplay credits on horror blockbuster It and next year's sequel It: Chapter 2.The porcelain doll was a key component of The Conjuring, inspired by a story told by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Warrens were portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.