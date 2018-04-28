English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Third Annabelle Movie, Part of The Conjuring Horror Franchise, In The Works
The porcelain doll was a key component of The Conjuring, inspired by a story told by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Warrens were portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.
Image: A YouTube grab
The raggedy doll will be back to haunt people as the third part of "Annabelle" movie is in the works.
New Line is expanding the profitable "Conjuring" universe with a third "Annabelle" movie that will open on July 3, 2019, reports variety.com.
Gary Dauberman, who has written the scripts for two demon doll movies, will make his directorial debut on the untitled "Annabelle" project. He is also writing its script.
James Wan's Atomic Monster and the Peter Safran Company will produce the project. The four movies in the "Conjuring" universe -- which includes the two "Annabelle" titles -- have generated more than $1.1 billion worldwide. The fifth "Conjuring" universe film The Nun will open on September 7.
Dauberman also wrote the script for The Nun with Wan and is one of the three writers with screenplay credits on horror blockbuster It and next year's sequel It: Chapter 2.
The porcelain doll was a key component of The Conjuring, inspired by a story told by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Warrens were portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.
Also Watch
New Line is expanding the profitable "Conjuring" universe with a third "Annabelle" movie that will open on July 3, 2019, reports variety.com.
Gary Dauberman, who has written the scripts for two demon doll movies, will make his directorial debut on the untitled "Annabelle" project. He is also writing its script.
James Wan's Atomic Monster and the Peter Safran Company will produce the project. The four movies in the "Conjuring" universe -- which includes the two "Annabelle" titles -- have generated more than $1.1 billion worldwide. The fifth "Conjuring" universe film The Nun will open on September 7.
Dauberman also wrote the script for The Nun with Wan and is one of the three writers with screenplay credits on horror blockbuster It and next year's sequel It: Chapter 2.
The porcelain doll was a key component of The Conjuring, inspired by a story told by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Warrens were portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.
Also Watch
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch Ranveer as Freddie Mercury, Recreating Legendary Rock Band Queen's Classic Track in Switzerland
- IPL 2018: Brett Lee Dresses Up as an Old Man to Play Cricket With Kids
- Tips to Improve Car's Fuel Efficiency this Summer Without Turning Off the Air Conditioner
- Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy Qualify for World Championships
- 30 Years of QSQT: Aamir Would Go at Night and Put Up Posters on Autos to Ensure People Watched the Film