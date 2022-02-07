Third Single From Varun Tej’s Ghani To Be Out on February 8

Varun Tej will soon be seen in the lead role in the upcoming Telugu film Ghani. The third single from the film will be released on February 8. A poster of the same has been shared on the internet. This song titled Romeo Juliet has been sung by Aditi Shankar, daughter of famous Tamil director Shankar. S Thaman is music director of this film while cinematography has been done by George C Williams.

The release date of the new single track from the sports drama was shared from a PR consultant firm’s handle on Twitter.

The teaser of the film was released recently and it was very well received by the audience. Earlier the film was supposed to be released in December last year but its release got postponed due to the rising Covid-19 cases. There were also speculations that the movie will have an OTT release. However, it was confirmed by the makers that the film will be released in theatres on March 18.

It has been directed by Kiran Korrapati and the netizens are really impressed with Varun’s physique in this film. Jagapathi Babu, Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra will also be seen in important roles in the film alongside Varun Tej. This film is being produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company.

Since the teaser and songs of the film have increased the expectations, the fans are eagerly waiting for this film. They have high expectations from it. It will be interesting to see the kind of response this new single will get. Let’s hope that this time everything goes as planned and the film gets released on its scheduled date. Varun will also be seen in the upcoming Telugu film F3 with Venkatesh and Tamannaah.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.