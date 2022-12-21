Third Single From Vijay’s Varisu Is Dedicated To All The Mothers

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated film Varisu is all set for a grand release on the occasion of Pongal 2023. On Tuesday, December 20, the makers dropped the third single from the film’s album – Soul of Varisu. The soothing track is all about the mother’s love. The song has been rendered by veteran singer KS Chithra. It is based on the beautiful bond shared between a mother and son. The soulful melody, which has been composed by Thaman S and penned by Vivek, will surely tug at your heartstrings.

Announcing the release of Soul of Varisu on Twitter, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film’s production house, wrote, “To all the indescribable Mother’s bonding and unconditional love. Soul of Varisu is here for you!”

The lyrical video of Varisu’s third single features glimpses of KS Chitra recording the song in the studio. It is also complemented by illustrations of Vijay and Jayasudha’s characters from the film. The song has amassed more than 4.5 views within 18 hours of its release.

Check out the lyrical video of Soul of Varisu below:

Ahead of Soul of Varisu, two songs from the film’s album, namely Ranjithame and Thee Thalapathy, were released by the makers. And they went on to become massive hits among the audience.

Varisu is a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavourable circumstances. The film, which has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally, will be headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. Besides them, it also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish. Producer Dil Raju has backed the film under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Varisu will hit the cinema halls on January 12, 2023. It will lock horns with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu at the box office. The Kollywood superstars are set to have a face-off after a long gap of over eight years.

