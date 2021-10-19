Third Song of Rajinikanth's 'Annaaththe' Adds to Excitement Ahead of Diwali Release

The third single of Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated “Annaatthe" is out and has only added to the excitement generated by the other two songs of the film. The song, ‘Marudhaani’, is an upbeat track sung by Nakash Aziz, Anthony Daasan, and Vandana Srinivasan. The lyrics of this celebratory song have been written by Mani Amuthavan, and the composer, D Imman, has made it in a way that complements the larger-than-life image of Rajinikanth.

Besides Rajinikanth, actors Kerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu are also seen in the song with several dancers. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali. The other two songs — “Annaaththe Annaatthe " and “Saral Kaatre" — were released earlier this month. “Annaaththe Annaaththe" is special for the audience and the superstar himself because it is the last song sung by the legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) for Rajini. Since SPB has sung several intro songs for the superstar, it was an awaited number for the fans as well.

Directed by Siva, the cast of this film includes Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj among others. The film is being bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, and the information about the release of the third single of the film was given by the production house on its Twitter handle. The Tamil action Drama will premiere on November 4. Let’s hope that the audience likes and appreciates the film as much as they have appreciated its music and teaser.

