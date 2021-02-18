Third Time Pregnant Lisa Haydon Bares Baby Bump Posing in Bikini By the Sea

Model and actress Lisa Haydon announced her third pregnancy some time ago. The Shaukeen star has now bared her baby bump while posing for photos by the sea in Hong Kong.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, has two boys with businessman husband Dino Lalvani, and expecting a girl this time. In the photo she is seen standing in the sun wearing a hat as the water around her sparkles in the light. The throwback beach picture is reportedly from her trip to the Lantau Island in Hong Kong in January 2021.

Lisa and Dino's sons, Zack and Leo are three and one year old, respectively. The 34-year-old actress had shared a video on Instagram earlier this month to reveal her pregnancy.

In the video on Instagram, Lisa said, "So, I have been meaning to get up on her and chat with you all, to catch you up on some stuff that's been happening lately." She then says that she has not been able to give this news due to her laziness. She then asks her son Zack, So, oh look Zack's come just in time. 'Zacky, can you tell everyone what's inside of mommy's tummy?" To this, Zack replies, "A baby sister." Lisa then went on to say that she is very excited. "#3 Coming this June," she captioned the post.