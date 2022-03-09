Thirty-Nine Episode 7: Son Ye-jin Starrer Cancelled This Week, Here's Why

In disappointing news for fans of Thirty-Nine, the K-drama will not be airing a new episode of the show this week. The hit series, starring Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun, airs new episodes every Wednesday and Thursdays. So far, the show has aired six episodes and was to premiere its seventh episode on Wednesday, March 9. However, it has now been revealed that the show will be on a hiatus this week and will air the new episode next Wednesday, March 16.

As reported by Soompi, the break in the schedule is due to the ongoing presidential election in South Korea. Last week, several Korean pop stars and actors were seen casting their votes. These include BTS members RM and J-Hope. Due to the election coverage, JTBC will not air the new episode on Wednesday while on Thursday, Thirty-Nine will air a special round-up episode featuring all that has happened through the six episodes.

Thirty-Nine revolves around three friends - Dr. Cha Mi-jo (Son Ye-jin), Jung Chan-young (Jeon Mi-do) and Kim Jin-seok’s (Lee Mu-saeng) - who’ve known each other for two decades now. While their lives revolved around their respective work and romances, their lives take a dark turn after Jung Chan-young is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Through the six episodes, the show sheds light on how Dr. Cha Mi-jo, Jung Chan-young and Kim Jin-seok come to terms with Jung Chan-young’s health condition, their plan on spending her last few months happily and her last few wishes.

The show has been popular among fans with Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do and Lee Mu-saeng delivering powerful performances. Thirty-Nine also marks Son Ye-jin’s last show before she ties the knot with Hyun Bin. The Crash Landing On You stars announced their wedding plans last month via Instagram. While the couple has been tight-lipped about their wedding plans, it is reported that the wedding will take place in March.

