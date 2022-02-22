Thirty-Nine: Son Ye-jin Giggles, Yeon Woo-jin Gets Shy During Intense Kiss Scene In BTS Video

Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun’s new K-drama Thirty-Nine premiered last week and it has already proven that is going to be one of the most popular shows among K-drama lovers this season. Revolving around three friends, the JTBC show follows the lives of three best friends, one of who is going to die. While the story and the performances had the viewers’ attention, Son Ye-jin and Yeon Woo-jin’s intimate scenes also became the talk of the town.

In the show, Son Ye-jin plays Dr. Cha Mi-jo who bumps into a stranger, played by Yeon Woo-jin, at an orphanage. When she forgets her watch at the orphanage, he offers to give it to her. When they meet, she is drunk and insists on drinking more. They end up having a meal before they part ways. They cross paths again at a concert and decide to have dinner together. They eventually end up at his home and end up hooking up. While she tries to think of the night as an accidental one-night stand, she finds out that the stranger is the new doctor is actually Dr. Kim Seon-woo, the doctor who is replacing her at her clinic during her sabbatical.

While fans wait to see how the on-screen couple end up together, JTBC has released a behind-the-scenes video featuring the making of their intimate scene. In the video, Son Ye-jin, Yeon Woo-jin and the director are discussing the scene and choreographing in the best way possible. After deciding upon the angle, the actors rehearse the scene. During the rehearsal, Son Ye-jin teases Yeon Woo-jin, calling him a player. A flustered Yeon Woo-jin asked, “Who’s like a player?"

Son Ye-jin and Yeon Woo-jin then deliver an intense kissing scene before Woo-jin follows the script and leads Ye-jin to bed. However, the scene left the Crash Landing On You star in splits while Yeon Woo-jin was seen blushing. “Isn’t it fun?" Son Ye-jin asked as she continued to laugh. The actors then checked the scene together and Son Ye-jin found the leading scene funny again. “Looks like I’m getting dragged somewhere," she said before they shot the scene again. Once in bed, Son Ye-jin continued to laugh, confessing that her head felt uncomfortable.

Thirty-Nine premieres new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday. The show marks Son Ye-jin’s last show before her wedding with Hyun Bin.

