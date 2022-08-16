Thiruchitrambalam: Director Mithran R Jawahar Shares Update About Dhanush's Next

After a slew of direct-to-digital releases, Kollywood superstar Dhanush is all set to finally take the big screen by storm with his upcoming Tamil film, Thiruchitrambalam. The highly anticipated musical family drama is slated to hit the theatres on August 18. While it was previously reported that Thiruchitrambalam has received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board, a new update on the film has been recently doing the rounds on social media.

Filmmaker Mithran R Jawahar, on Twitter, shared a photograph of himself with Anirudh, Dhanush and the technical team of the upcoming film. Along with sharing the picture, Mithran captioned his tweet, “Ready.” He also added, “See you all in theatres. Aug 18. My sincere thanks to our Thiruchitrambalam team.” With the latest update, the film’s final version is said to have been completed as its release date is just around the corner.

Last week, Sun TV released the official trailer of Thiruchitrambalam on YouTube. Soon after it was unveiled, the trailer went on to become one of the trending topics of discussion on social media. So far, the Thiruchitrambalam trailer has amassed over 65 lakh views on YouTube alone. Netizens also flooded its comment section by lavishing Dhanush with heaps of praise.

The feel-good film stars Dhanush in the titular role, alongside Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Bharathiraja in key roles. This Mithran R Jawahar directorial has been bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The music of the much-awaited film has been composed by acclaimed music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Furthermore, the cinematography of Thiruchitrambalam has been executed by Om Prakash and its editing has been carried out by Prasanna GK.

For the unversed, Thiruchitrambalam marks Dhanush’s return to the big screen after more than a year. His last four films, namely Jagame Thandhiram, Maaran, Atrangi Re and The Gray Man, were released directly on OTT platforms.

