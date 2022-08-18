Thiruchitrambalam to Dobaara: Check Full List of Your Weekend Entertainers

Tamil audiences have a lot more coming this week from the world of cinema. Be it on the big screen or on OTT platforms, the Kollywood audiences can enjoy a good screen time this weekend with Dhanush starrer Thiruchitrambalam and Jiivi 2. For Hindi audiences, Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap is back with a film starring Taapsee Pannu.

Here are the films releasing this week to treat you.

Thiruchitrambalam

The film is the fourth collaboration of Dhanush and filmmaker Mithran Jawahar. The much awaited musical drama was released in theatres on August 18. The film also stars Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rashi Khanna, Bharathiraja and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles along with Dhanush. The film is produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. After a long time, Dhanush and music director Anirudh Ravichander have reunited for this film.

“Thiruchitrambalam from today in theatres near you. The film is full of love and laughter. I hope you all enjoy it with your family,” Dhanush tweeted on Thursday. The film has opened to a good response at theatres.

Thiruchitrambalam FROM TODAY in theatres near you. A film full of love and laughter .. I hope you all enjoy it with your family ♥️ pic.twitter.com/mbLrDEiUjh — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 18, 2022

Tamilrockerz

Tamilrockerz, the much awaited web series from AVM Productions will be streaming on SonyLiv from August 19. The Arun Vijay-starrer web series, directed by the director Virujagam, also stars Vani Bhojan and Aishwarya Menon. The story revolves around the illegal websites that upload movies and how the film industry is facing losses due to piracy.

“You are one day away from witnessing the best of Tamil web series,” tweeted SonyLiv ahead of the release of the web series.

Jiivi 2

The sequel to the 2019 crime drama Jiivi will premiere on August 19 on OTT platform Aha. Jiivi 2 is bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi’s V House Productions. The crime thriller is helmed by VJ Gopinath. The film stars Vetri, Ashwini Chandrasekhar, Rohini and Karunakaran in the lead roles.

Dobaaraa

Dobaaraa is directed by Anurag Kashyap and features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The Hindi remake of 2018 Spanish film Mirage will be released in theatres on August 19. Ahead of its release the movie has created a buzz and is getting positive early reviews. The film also stars Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here