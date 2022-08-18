Thiruchitrambalam Twitter Review: Dhanush-Starrer is a 'Feel-good Film'

Dhanush’s much-awaited Thiruchitrambalam, which hit the cinema halls on Thursday, received positive reviews on Twitter. The cinema goers were thrilled for Mithran Jawahar’s musical comedy.

Soon after watching the film, the moviegoers flooded the internet with endless reviews. Many tweeted their reviews for Dhanush and Nithya Menen-starrer. While some wrote amazing reviews, others just expressed their excitement with fire and love emojis.

In the reviews that we came across, many complimented Dhanush and others for their acting skills. While some also stated that Dhanush’s performance in the film was outstanding. Twitterati praised Mithran Jawahar for clearly displaying the story and Anirudh Ravichandran for the music.

All in all, fans and admirers of the actor urged on Twitter to watch the film saying, “It’s a feel-good movie.” As the fans are elated after watching the film, here let’s take a look at some of the fan’s reviews on Twitter.

One of Dhanush’s fans, immediately after watching the first half of the new movie, tweeted, “#Thiruchitrambalam Review. FIRST HALF: Feel Good Like VIP #Dhanush looks calm & good #NithyaMenen & Mr D’s chem #Anirudh elevates the scenes with his BGM. The casting Is Good. Second Half Waiting.”

One fan stamped it as a “feel-good movie” and praised Anirudh Ravichandran for the background score.

Another user, soon after watching the first half, rushed to Twitter and shared a picture of Dhanush and Nithya Menen from the film.

The tweet read, “First off Lots of Fun & Emotion. Waiting For second Off”

Praising the first half of Thiruchitrambalam and the lead actors’ performance, this user wrote, “D & Nithya Menen fantastic performance!”

In addition to Nithya Menen, the film features two more female leads including Raashii Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Moreover, it has legendary director Bharathiraja playing a crucial role, along with Prakash Raj essaying Dhanush’s father in the film.

