Thiruvananthapuram to Host 27th International Film Festival of Kerala in December

The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be held in Thiruvananthapuram in December. The event will be held from December 9-6, according to an official press release issued by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. The schedule for the film festival has been decided in accordance with the international fair calendar.

The previous two editions of the IFFK were held in February and March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the film festival returns to its usual schedule of early December. The Kerala Chalachitra Academy, an autonomous body under the state ministry of culture, is making elaborate arrangements for the International Film Festival of Kerala.

The 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala will include films under various categories like International Competition, Indian Cinema Now, Malayalam Cinema Today and World Cinema. Projects from Asian, African and Latin American countries made between September 1, 2021, and August 31, 2022, will be accepted for the competition. The process for the submission of entries will start on August 11 and end on September 11. Details and links for the submission will be available on https://www.keralafilm.com/.

The International Film Festival of Kerala is one of the distinguished film festivals of India, which is hosted by the Kerala Chalachitra Academy. The International Film Festival of Kerala is known as Asia’s best managed and the world’s most people-centered festival. The competition attracts entries from the most effective filmmakers, noted administrators, technicians and spectators from all across the world.

