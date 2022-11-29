Thiruveer Speaks About The Success Of His Supernatural Horror Film Masooda

Actor Thiruveer took the big screen by storm with his Telugu film Masooda. The film is directed by Sai Kiran and produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka under the banner of Swadharm Entertainment. The horror thriller hit the silver screen on November 18 and emerged as a commercial success. The film also stars Sangeetha, Kavya Kalyanram, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Akhila Ram, Sridhar, and Satyam Rajesh. Recently, Thiruveer expressed his happiness about the success of Masooda.

Speaking about the film’s success, Thiruveer thanked the audience for such an overwhelming response. He revealed that he got to know about the role through Jagdish Ghamman. The actor added, “After knowing that the film will be produced under the banner of Swadharm Entertainment, I instantly said yes to the script. I was told I would be roped in only if producer Rahul Yadav Nakka liked my performance. I auditioned for the role and was made to utter some English dialogues. Once my performance was approved by the producer, then only I was offered the role.”

Thiruveer revealed that he always wanted to portray different characters but was mostly offered to play the role of a villain on screen. He said, “The new role presented several challenges in front of me but it also helped in polishing my skills as an actor. I am grateful that I got the chance to explore and play the lead actor in the film.”

Thiruveer told the media that he didn’t find it hard to portray the character because he is somewhat similar to his character Gopi in real life. He added, “The stunts and the climax scene were difficult and demanded my undivided attention.” While talking to the media, he also shared that he wants to play characters similar to Kamal Haasan’s roles in Drohi, Vichitra Sodarulu, and Swathi Muthyam. “I want to be a versatile actor and with this movie, I got the chance to turn my dream into reality,” concluded Thiruveer.

