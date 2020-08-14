This 1999 Indian Sitcom was 'Inspired’ by FRIENDS

Fans of the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S have been waiting long for the reunion of the cast to take place soon. The reunion that has been in talks for a while has been indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic.

And if you believe to be the biggest fan of the cult show, then you might be in for a surprise.

Did you know of the Hindi version of the popular show? Yes, we came across a series dubbed Hello Friends from back in the year 1999 which was an Indian take of classic superhit television series.

The Indian small screen tossed out several dramas based on concepts extraordinarily similar to certain TV shows from the West.

Move over loose adaptation, Hello Friends was a complete scene-to-scene remake almost a carbon copy attempt on the American sitcom.

experts are saying coronavirus is the worst pandemic of our time? thats cute. i think ur forgetting about summer of 1999 when the entire executive board of https://t.co/bq6CuYEvK4 did acid and decided to make desi Friends pic.twitter.com/KgY50doG87 — no-neck Ed from 90 day fiance hate account (@lookitshnb) August 12, 2020

The Indian clone starred former MTV VJs Cyrus Broacha as Chandler Bing, Maria Goretti as Phoebe Buffay, Nikhil Chinapa as Ross Geller along with Simone Singh as Monica Geller, Anil Dimri as Joey Tribbiani and Aparna as Rachael Green.

The cast, like Central Park in the original series, chilled at their favourite haunt, a snack bar called Uncle Sam's.

Talking about the show, producer-director Ajit Pal had told India Today, "They are the idols of the youth who are a readymade audience for the show. The jokes are very Indian." The show aired on Zee TV for 26 episodes.