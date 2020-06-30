This '90s Throwback Pic of Rajinikanth with Raghava Lawrence is Pure Gold

Filmmaker, actor and philanthropist Raghava Lawrence traveled down the memory lane and posted a sweet picture on social media from his youth, with superstar Rajinikanth posing besides him. Needless to say, fans are gushing over over this blast from the past.

In the caption to his post, Raghava called Rajinikanth his guru (mentor) and also mentioned that the two were clicked on the sets of the latter's 1993 rom-com Uzhaippali. Raghava further explained that hard work always pays off as he was a group dancer on the film then. Now, he is one of the most sought after artists in the country and is also collaborating with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on their upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb.

Captioning the throwback picture with Rajinikanth, Raghava wrote, "Sweet memories with my guru during uzhaippali movie shoot when I was a group dancer. Hard work never fails (sic)."

Sweet memories with my guru during uzhaippali movie shoot when I was a group dancer. Hard work never fails. #serviceisgod🙏 pic.twitter.com/vQE4vdbXtL — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 28, 2020

Raghava is also collaborating with Rajinikanth on Chandramukhi 2. Meanwhile, it was also announced on Monday that Raghava's Laxmmi Bomb is going to premiere on OTT. New posters of the upcoming film, which marks the director's entry in the Hindi film industry, were also unveiled by Akshay during a virtual press con.

