This Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Photo From Laal Singh Chaddha Reading Session Now a Meme

Aamir Khan has left no stone unturned in promoting his most anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is making a buzz around the audience as Aamir returns to the big screen after a gap of four years. The film has released four melodious songs.

The makers recently dropped a behind-the-scenes video titled, The World of Laal Singh Chaddha. The video consists of small snippets of the crew working hard in the harsh weather to laughing together. A photo is doing rounds on the internet of the film’s reading session as netizens mocked Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

From the video, a particular scene grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens. In the photo, Aamir is sitting along with Kareena and his former wife Kiran Rao. Aamir can be seen getting emotional. But what caught the attention of netizens is Kareena casually resting her head on her arm while they are sitting with the crew during reading time.

The screenshot has become a meme fest over the micro-blogging site. The user assumed that Aamir got emotional during the screening of the film. The caption of the tweeted screenshot read: “Aamir Khan crying watching Laal Singh Chaddha as if he didn’t watch the original Forrest Gump.”

The user further continued and threaded the tweet by writing, “Kareena Kapoor slept because of her own screen time in the film.”

and kareena kapoor slept because of her own screentime in the film — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) July 21, 2022

As the saga continued and someone retweeted and penned, “But why is Bebo sleeping? Itna boring movie hein kya? (Is that boring?)”

But why is Bebo sleeping? Itna boring movie hein kyaa?https://t.co/0zJiZb0SY1 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕽𝖊𝖘𝖚𝖗𝖗𝖊𝖈𝖙𝖊𝖉 𝕽𝖊𝖛𝖊𝖓𝖆𝖓𝖙🇮🇳 (@morpheusmaxx) July 21, 2022

Someone even commented, “Haha, ye khud apni movie me sotey hain and expect us to see this torture. (They slept in their own movie and…)”

Haha, ye khud apni movie me sotey hain and expect us to see this torture. — Shirin Khan (@Shirinkhan0) July 21, 2022

Another netizen commented, “And Kareena slept while watching the movie as she has already seen the Forest Gump.”

And Kareena sleeped while watching the movie as she has already seen the Forest Gump. — Shubhamsingh Rathour (@Shubham_singh96) July 22, 2022

Speaking about the film, apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan, the film also stars Mona Singh, Atul Kulkarni and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Advait Chandan’s directorial is slated for its theatrical release on August 11, this year. However, it is clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

