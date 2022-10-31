This Actor And Not Arjun Rampal To Play Emperor Aurangzeb in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been a hot topic of discussion among movie buffs since its inception. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see the first pan-India project of power star Pawan Kalyan. And now, according to reports, Bobby Deol has been roped in to play the role of emperor Aurangzeb in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Reportedly, the makers are planning to shoot some high-octane fight sequences involving the two actors.

This news has surely delighted the Bobby fans. However, the same cannot be said for actor Arjun Rampal’s followers, who were waiting to see their favourite hero Aurangzeb. Speculation is rife that Arjun has backed out, citing prior commitments. Apart from Arjun, Jacqueline Fernandez is also not a part of the ambitious project anymore. According to reports, she was replaced by Nargis Fakhri, who will essay the role of Roshanara Begum. Roshanara was one of the most powerful women to have lived during the reign of the 17th century Mughal Empire.

There were also reports that actress Nora Fatehi will play the role of Roshanara. According to reports, the makers chose Nora because of her dancing skills and brilliant facial expressions. Actress Nidhhi Agerwal is also on board for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and will play the role of dancer Panchami. Viewers are excited to know the details of other cast members as well soon.

In addition to this, Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s story has also piqued the interest of the audience. Reportedly, this film is based on the life of outlaw Veera Mallu, to be played by Pawan. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated to release on March 30 next year. This film is being made on a whooping budget of approximately Rs 150-200 crore.

