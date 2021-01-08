This Actor Gave Abhishek Bachchan an Earful When He Tested Covid-19 Positive

Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus in July and was treated for the same till August. During the time, he was admitted in a Mumbai hospital and his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and baby girl Aaradhya were also treated with the infection.

Now, looking back at the time he tested positive for Covid-19 , Abhishek shared that Ajay Devgn called him up and gave him an earful about not being careful during the time infection was widespread. Abhishek said that after Ajay called him, he thought back and realised he had met him 5-6 days before he tested positive for Covid. The conversation took place on The Kapil Sharma Show, where the two came to promote their upcoming film The Big Bull.

About testing Covid positive, Abhishek had earlier shared, "I was more filled with concern for my family than anything else. My father, wife and daughter got it too, thankfully the rest of the family did not. Obviously, you're concerned about your loved ones and want them to be alright. There's little that you can do. I've to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared and worked so hard. I never actually had time to sit and contemplate. At that time, energies and concentration is all on your loved ones. After recuperating, I was back to work."

Apart from The Big Bull, Bhishek will also be seen in Khaani spin off Bob Biswas.