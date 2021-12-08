This Actor, Not Comedian Sunil, Was The First Choice For Superhit Film Andala Ramudu

The pattern of comedians becoming actors in the Telugu film industry has been going for years. Over the last several decades, the industry has seen some legendary comedy actors like Relangi and Padmanabham. Their work will always remain legendary and rooted in the minds of the Telugu people. Actor, comedian, and TV presenter Ali, however, rose as a big star. He has acted as a hero in over 50 movies.

Known for his comic roles, Sunil is the most famous comedy actor after Ali. Sunil became a hero with the movie Andala Ramudu while spinning the wheel as a top comedian. Released in 2006, the film was a critical and commercial success.

Besides comedy, Sunil is equally passionate about dancing. After his performance in a supporting role in the film Mass (2004), Sunil was offered the lead role in P Lakshmi Narayana’s Andala Ramudu. The film was produced by RB Chaudhary.

The 15-year-old film has already grossed over 13 crores per share. Post the film’s success, Sunil’s identity changed completely. After Andala Ramudu, Sunil got many opportunities as a hero but he continued as a comedian.

However, Andala Ramudu was turning as well as a transformational point. The film was the Telugu remake of the 1996 film Sundara Purushan, which starred Livingston and Rambha. The film was a critical and commercial success.

At the same time, the producers wanted to cast Brahmaji in the lead role of the remake. However, Brahmaji, who didn’t want to do a comedy film while doing serious roles, said no to the Sundara Purushan remake.

Brahmaji turned down the offer saying that he would do it after the release of his current movies but eventually dropped it. Ten years later, Sunil was roped in for the film, and the response of the audience and critics was excellent. Aarti Agarwal played the role of Sunil’s love interest in the movie.

