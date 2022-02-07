This Actor of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah Was Engineer in Dubai, Left Job For Acting

For years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has had a special place in the hearts of the audience. Every single character on the programme is cherished by the audience.

Having aired for 13 years, the show remains at the top of the TRP charts. Every person in this show is a brilliant performer. Today, we are going to tell you something intriguing about Atmaram Bhide, the lone secretary of the Gokuldham Society.

People love the persona of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, but only a few are aware that 12 years ago Atmaram, aka Mander Chandwadkar, was a mechanical engineer in Dubai before he ventured into the world of acting. In an interview with ETimes, Mandar said that he struggled until 2008. “I am a mechanical engineer by profession and was formerly working in Dubai."

Even after such a good profession, his interest in performing arts did not fade. He discovered he wanted to be an actor while working in Dubai, and after quitting his job, he returned to India in 2000.

Mandar claims that acting was and has been his love since he was a child. Mandar began his career in theatre after returning to the country. He went on to perform in several plays. To start, he did Marathi serials, and his acting flourished.

Finally, in 2008, he was given a chance to work on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He did not pass this fantastic chance. He learned everything he could about the show’s main character and agreed to the serial right away.

“People normally dream of working with famous and popular actors, but thanks to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah they visited our show," he said, adding that Amitabh Bachchan’s visit to our sets was perhaps the most unforgettable.

