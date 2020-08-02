This Actor On-board Naagin 5?

Actors Hina Khan and Dheeraj Doopar are already part of the upcoming season of the supernatural thriller, Naagin 5. Now, reports are suggesting that Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor Sharad Malhotra will also be making a grand entry in the show.

According to reports, Sharad will play the main lead in the upcoming season. Also, the actor's role will have negative traits, something he has never played before. However, there is no confirmation on the same either from the actor or the makers.

Recently, a new promo was released that revealed Hina's look from the upcoming season. Hina has been revealed to be the most powerful Naagin of the franchise. "Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera!," Colors wrote while sharing the promo.

Meanwhile, the 4th season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series got disrupted by the lockdown and wrapped up sooner than expected, but anticipation for the fifth season is already high. The previous season had Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. Jasmin Bhasin was also part of the the show.