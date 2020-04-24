MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This Actor Owes His Career to MCU Films

Avengers Endgame poster

Avengers Endgame poster

Actor Sebastian Stan aka Bucky Barnes of Marvel Cinematic Universe says he would not have got other movie roles if not for superhero franchise films.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 12:29 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Sebastian Stan says he wouldn't have made it thus far in his Hollywood career if it were not for starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films as fan favourite Winter Soldier.


The actor joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes with 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger", starring Chris Evans in the lead.


Stan would eventually go on to become The Winter Soldier in 2014's "Captain America" sequel. The actor was part of other MCU movies like "Captain America: Civil War" (2016), "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018) and "Avengers: Endgame" (2019).


He also made cameos in "Ant-Man" (2015) and "Black Panther" (2018).


Reflecting on his journey, Stan told Variety, "It was huge. It was 10 years ago, in 2010, when I came in. In a way, I felt like I grew up with the franchise as a person myself and I feel like that character grew up with me as well.


"But I do not think any of those movies (non-Marvel movies) would have been possible without it. I would not be here without it," he added.


Since then, the 37-year-old actor has done a variety of roles in films such as "I, Tonya" and "The Last Full Measure". His most recent cinematic outing is "Endings, Beginnings", which also stars Shailene Woodley and Jamie Dornan.


Stan will next be seen reprising his role in the Disney Plus series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" with Anthony Mackie. It is expected to air some time this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres