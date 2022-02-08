This Actress to Replace Nehha Pendse as Gori Mem in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain?

Nehha Pendse aka Anita Bhabhi is all set to bid adieu to the show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, very soon. Earlier, actor Saumya Tandon became a household name after essaying the role of Gori Mem on the show. When Saumya had left Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain in August 2020, Nehha was roped in. In all true ways, for fans, Saumya is OG Anita Bhabhi but the actor is not making a return. So, the question is – who would play the character. As of now, nothing has been confirmed but according to an ETimes report, makers are searching for a new actress to play the role of Gori mem, and actor Flora Saini has been approached to play the part.

Sources close to the show revealed that Flora has been approached for the part, however, nothing has been finalised from the makers or the actress’ side. For the record, Flora was approached earlier also to essay Anita Bhabhi when Saumya had quit the show. Currently, the makers are auditioning several actresses for the role, but there is no official confirmation about who they have finalised.

For the uninitiated, Nehha had stepped into the shoes of Saumya last year. Now apparently the actress is not keen on continuing with the show and renewing her one-year contract, which is slated to end in the month of April. It was reported that Nehha's travelling schedule is taking a toll on her health, as she spends hours commuting from home to the sets and back. Hence, she decided to quit the show.

Talking about Flora, the actress has featured in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Stree'. She was also seen in Begum Jaan and other projects. Her entry into the show will be a treat to the avid watchers, and essaying the character of Anita Bhabhi would be a new challenge for Flora, considering the benchmark set by the previous two actresses.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain features Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, and Rohitashv Gour in prominent roles.

