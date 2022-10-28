This Actress To Replace Sara Ali Khan In Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama

After URI: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal was gearing up to join hands with director Aditya Dhar, again, in The Immortal Ashwatthama before it got indefinitely pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The highly anticipated film, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, was scheduled to go on floors in 2020, but it was later shelved. However, in the latest development about The Immortal Ashwatthama , it has been reported that the fantasy film is being revived by the makers.

However, according to a report by India Today, Sara Ali Khan will no more be a part of this Aditya Dhar directorial. The report suggested that the film’s production house, Jio Studios, decided to implement a change in the cast for reviving The Immortal Ashwatthama . While the director insisted on having Vicky as the protagonist, the reason behind the makers dropping Sara from the cast has now been revealed.

A source close to the development told the news portal, “After the film was indefinitely pushed and between revival, the script has been revised as well.” Talking about the revised script, the source added, “While the earlier script demanded a young girl to be cast, Sara was on board. However, with the dates clashing and the change of role, it was no longer doable.”

“The script in its current state needs a slightly older actress to be cast opposite Vicky. Hence, now the makers are looking at other options,” concluded the source, shedding light on the makers’ decision of replacing Sara.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that the makers are considering roping in Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead to replace Sara Ali Khan in The Immortal Ashwathama. But, no official announcement about the same has been made, as of yet. Further details about the upcoming film’s supporting cast, plot and release date have also been kept under wraps.

