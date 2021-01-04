This Actress to Star Opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'?

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the lead role in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film Animal. The makers of the crime drama recently shared a video announcing the film on social media.

As per a report in Filmfare, the movie needs two leading heroines and while Parineeti’s name has already been announced, Bulbbul star Tripti Dimri is likely to be the second female lead of the film.

Tripti Dimri had reportedly auditioned for the role and the makers have decided to rope her in after her impressive audition. “Some big and popular names had auditioned for this role. Sara Ali Khan had also auditioned for the movie but the makers were quite impressed with Tripti’s work and audition tape. They thought she would bring that freshness to the character and a young appeal,” a source said.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor agreed to star in Animal as soon as director Sandeep Reddy Vanga narrated the story. Eager to start the filming, Ranbir shared, “During the pandemic, we all got some time to introspect and choose films that are close to our hearts. So when Sandeep narrated the story, I grew close to the character and was immediately keen on doing the role. I’m a huge admirer of both of his movies and really looking forward to our creative collaboration."