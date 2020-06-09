This Adorable Childhood Pic of Rishi Kapoor Will Make You Nostalgic

Social media has been busy mining into photo libraries and sharing some special glimpses of our beloved celebrities. In a recent find, fans were treated with a never-seen-before sight of siblings Ritu Nanda, Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

The image was taken when these Kapoor siblings were children and very cute. In the rare image, starting from left, Rishi is dressed in a blue waistcoat over a yellow outfit and holding a black telephone in his hand. Ritu is looking pretty in a yellow frock and two ponytails tied with ribbons as she poses for the camera. Randhir, on the extreme right, is wearing a shirt and shorts as he is looks dotingly at his siblings.

Born to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, Randhir is the eldest followed by Ritu and Rishi.

Actor Randhir Kapoor is known for his work in films like Kasme Vaade (1978), Bhanwar (1976), Chacha Bhatija (1977), Heeralaal Pannalal (1978) and Humse Na Jeeta Koi (1981). In 2012, he co-starred with brother Rishi in Housefull 2.

Ritu Nanda was suffering with cancer before she passed away on January 14, 2020. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta is married to Ritu’s son, Nikhil Nanda.

The youngest of all, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 at the age of 67. Rishi entered the world of cinema with Bobby and was one of the most respected actors in the country. The late veteran was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and eventually succumbed to the disease. He is survived by wife, Neetu, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

