This Adorable Picture of Inaaya Whispering to Soha Ali Khan is the Cutest Thing on Internet Today

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's little bundle of joy Inaaya often steals the limelight with her adorable actions. This happened once again during the birthday party of Karan Johar’s twins.

Soha shared a cute picture of Inaaya, in which the mother-daughter duo look adorable together as they twin in pastel coloured outfits. In the picture, Inaaya is seen whispering something in her mom’s ear.

While the little munchkin wore a frilly frock, the Rang De Basanti actress chose a pleated simple peach dress with a floral belt. She took to the photo-sharing platform to post the picture without any caption. However, Soha did put a “whispering emoji”, indicating that it’s their own little secret!

Soha often shares glimpses of her personal life, which also features Inaaya in her day to day life.

For this, in this boomerang video, the little one is all jumpy and happy.

Here are some more pictures and videos of Inaaya shared by Soha. Take a look.

