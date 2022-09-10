This African Man Has 15 Wives And 107 Children

An astonishing video of one of the world’s biggest families has recently caught netizens’ eye on social media. An African man, named David Sakayo Kaluhana, has 15 wives and 107 children. Isn’t it shocking? The 61-year-old lives in a rural village in Western Kenya with all his wives without any discontent.

In a short documentary for Afrimax English, David Kaluhana was heard saying that he possesses a high IQ, which cannot be handled by one wife. The man is a historian, who claims to have read over 4000 books. In the video, he asserted that all his wives share the duties among themselves and live happily with each other.

Top Showsha Video

David also revealed that all his wives treat him like a king. His first wife, Jessica Kaluhana, who married him in 1933, said that they have 13 children together. She shared, “I have never had jealousy of him bringing in new women. He’s a responsible man and whatever he does is always right as he takes enough time thinking before he acts.” Rose Kaluhana, who is David’s seventh wife, mentioned that all of them live together in peace.

Talking about marrying more women, David Kaluhana said that he draws inspiration from King Solomon, who had 1000 wives. He went on to say that he considers himself no less than Solomon, which is why he will continue to wife more women.

The video, shared by Afrimax English on YouTube, has 2 lakh views. Hundreds of users flocked to the comment section to share their opinion on the same. A user wrote, “Greed is the sin of man. I respect all cultures & traditions, but 1 man cannot be evenly split between 15 women and 100+ kids. But God bless them.”

Another commented, “I guess complaining about not getting attention from your husband is not a thing in this family. I wonder if he knows the names of all his children and which wife, he had them with. I wish them all the best because they’re already a family. What’s concerning to me is that there might be some women who’re hoping they will next in line to be David’s wives.”

Step aside, Musa: Man with 15 wives is ‘too smart’ for ONE partner (thesouthafrican.com)

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here