'This Arranged Marriage... Source of Joy ': D. Imman's Post After Tying Knot With Amelia

Music director D. Imman has tied the knot with Amelia, the daughter of the late Kollywood actor Ubald. The couple got married in the presence of all their friends and family, and now the wedding photos of the event have surfaced all over the internet.

Recently, the director posted a few pictures with his family and wrote an emotional caption with them. “Glad to share the news of my Remarriage with Amali Uballd (Daughter of Late Uballd-Publicity Designer and Chandra Uballd) on May 15th,2022 the Sunday.

“I’m ever grateful to my Father J.David Kirubakara Dass for being a strong pillar in my tough times. This Arranged Marriage is a major remedy, a source of Joy to all life challenges my family members faced last few years. A blessing indeed from my Mother Late Manjula David.”

Further, he thanked all his family members and well-wishers for making him reach this wonderful person Amali. He also accepted Amali’s dear Daughter Nethra as his third daughter henceforth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D.Imman (@immancomposer)

He added, “It brings skyrocketing happiness and an amazing feeling to be Nethra’s father!” Though, he missed his daughters Veronica and Blessica at his wedding.

He ended his caption by saying, “With utmost love, I/We will be patiently waiting for our dear daughters homecoming someday. Myself, Amali, Nethra and all our relatives will meet Veronica and Blessica with tonnes of Love! My sincere gratitude to Amali’s Big Fat family for the unconditional and priceless affection shared. I would like to thank all my music lovers for being so supportive all these years!

-D. Imman, Praise God!”

The music director was formerly married to Monica Richard for thirteen years. The couple ended their marriage mutually in November 2020 and announced it in December last year. D Imman and Richard have two daughters — Veronica Dorothy Imman and Blessica Kathy Imman.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.