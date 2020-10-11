This Axe-throwing Video of Vijay Deverakonda Goes Viral

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda took some time off and is currently on a vacation in Europe. Earlier, the Arjun Reddy star had apprised fans of his getaway by posting a picture while he enjoyed meal at an eatery. Now, he shares another moment from his travel diaries which shows him throwing an axe at a gaming zone.

In the clip posted by Vijay, he can be seen axe-throwing. The actor gives cool, summery vibes in a blue shirt and denim look as he flaunts his long hairdo as well. Vijay truly impresses us with his axe-throwing skills in this candid video which is going viral on social media. He hits bull's eye while aiming on the target.

On the work front, Vijay will resume shoot of Fighter with Ananya Panday soon. The Puri Jagannadh directorial will be dubbed in five languages and is said to be a pan-India entertainer.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Vijay had confirmed that he would dub his own lines for the Hindi version of Fighter, which will be presented by Dharma Productions' Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film will also be dubbed in other south Indian languages too.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film will be Ananya’s first pan-India project and she has been walking the extra mile as she is learning the Telugu language for Fighter to do justice to her character.