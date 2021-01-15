This Behind-the-scenes Video from Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Sets the Internet on Fire

Kangana Ranaut’s much-anticipated film, Thalaivi has been creating a lot of hype ahead of its release. As already known, the movie is based on the life of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, The actress will be seen playing the titular role and has been creating a lot of buzz for various reasons, be it her rigorous transformation or her first look.

Now, a BTS video from the shoot of the film has been shared by Thalaivi’s co-producer, Shailesh R Singh and it’s unmissable. The video has glimpses from the entire journey of Thalaivi as it starts with Kangana rehearsing for the dance with her team to dancers getting ready for the shoot. While Kangana looks amazing as she can be rehearsing with perfection, it has raised the excitement of the audience.

As soon as the video was dropped, netizens showered the post with red heart emoji. This is the debut film of Kangana in the South film industry and also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles. It will be released in multiple languages and has been directed by AL Vijay.

Meanwhile, Kangana has also been hitting the headlines for her new project Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda. The actress has already announced the same on her social media handle. Kangana shared a picture of herself with producer Kamal Jain on her micro-blogging site and wrote that our nation has witnessed many stories of brave women and one of them is the untold story of the queen of Kashmir, who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice. She also announced that the film will go on floors by January 2022.

Apart from these two, Kangana has many other interesting projects lined up including Ronnie Screwvala’s Tejas and Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai’s Dhaakad.