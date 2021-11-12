This Behind-the-scenes Video From Yeu Kashi Tashi Mi Nandayla is Hit Among Netizens

TV drama ‘Yeu Kashi Tashi Mi Nandayla’, which airs on the Zee Marathi Channel, is one of the most popular shows on the small screen. The pairing of Om and Sweetu is a huge hit among the audience.

Currently, the series is at a critical turning point and all the equations can change at any moment. Not just that, it appears that the show might also witness new twists and turns soon.

But besides the episode, behind-the-scenes videos of Sweetu and Nalu Aunty are going viral on social media. The cute fun videos are garnering praise from netizens.

Yeu Kashi Tashi Mi Nandalaya, Sweetu, Nalu aunty

This video has been shared on the official Instagram handle of Zee Marathi. The video shows an important scene, featuring Sweetu and her aunt Nalu, being shot. It shows Sweetu telling off her aunt for trying to control her life and making important decisions on her behalf.

According to reports, this scene will bring a new twist to the series. However, the actor, who plays Sweetu, appeared in a fun mood while shooting this scene. Here, Sweetu was seen laughing and joking while telling Nalu that she doesn’t want to be in a marriage with Mohit. The scene is intense, but the actors seemed to be having a lot of fun while shooting it.

Fans, however, are not happy with this new twist in the series, even though they are enjoying the behind-the-scenes videos. One of the viewers said that with this new twist, hopes of Sweetu marrying Om are dashed. Now, said the person, Sweetu will be seen in old clothes once again and will not marry Om. This scene also brought in a lot of appreciation for Nalu aunty and her decision.

