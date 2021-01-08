This Bengaluru Man on a Mission to Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'Going to Stay Until He Signs My Film'

A fan named Jayanth Seege, based out of Bengaluru, came to Mumbai to share a film script with Shah Rukh Khan. The entire episode started when he read in an interview about SRK’s last film being Zero. Jayanth decided to cast the actor in his movie. He soon shared a poster of a film directed by him. He shared the poster on Twitter and tagged SRK. Next, he tweeted the same poster on the occasion of SRK’s birthday, but that went unnoticed.

In December, Seege flew down to Mumbai from Bengaluru to narrate the script of his film to the Bollywood king. In order to seek King Khan’s attention, he started visiting Mannat frequently. At present, he claims that he has become friendly with the guards of Shah Rukh’s Mumbai residence, Mannat.

The idea of wanting to cast SRK in his film struck him after he apparently saw a video in which the Bollywood actor said that he had not signed any film after Anand L Rai’s Zero.

Soon after making daily trips to Mannat, Jayanth realised that he will have to do something unique to get SRK's attention. The next thing he tried was to hold a placard on December 31. On New Year’s Eve, he stood outside Mannat with a placard that read, “Friends: New Year’s Plans? Me: Pitching my script to SRK. HOW?”

Seege's act garnered a lot of attention on social media and many people shared his post. Currently, he is in Mumbai and is adamant about meeting SRK. While speaking to Humans of Bombay, he quoted a famous SRK dialogue from his film Om Shanti Om, “Kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho toh poori kainath usse tumse milane ki koshish me lag jaati hai.”