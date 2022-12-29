This Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Claims Shah Rukh Khan Copied His Hairstyle In Pathaan

Bigg Boss 15 fame Abhijit Bichukale, who is known for his controversial statements inside the BB house, recently claimed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has copied his hairstyle in Pathaan. Abhijit is a self-proclaimed actor, singer, poet, and composer. In a recent media interaction, he claimed that SRK must have seen his hairstyle in Bigg Boss 15, and he copied the same look in his much-awaited film Pathaan.

Abhijit Bichukale said, “Maine kya gul khilaye woh Shah Rukh ne bhi dekhe the (Shah Rukh Khan has seen the shenanigans that I have pulled inside the Bigg Boss House).” He also added, “People are saying that in Pathaan, Shah Rukh looks like me. This is a positive thing for me.” The reality TV star also mentioned that when he was a kid, Sanjay Dutt used to have long hair. Abhijit concluded by saying that he followed the Munna Bhai MBBS actor’s look, which has now been copied by Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan.

Abhijit Bichukale was a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. During his stint inside the BB house, he stirred many controversies and even had a fallout with Salman, before he was evicted from the show. After Bigg Boss 15, he appeared in Bigg Boss Marathi 2.

Rakhi Sawant, who is a part of Bigg Boss Marathi season 4, recently revealed that Abhijit Bichukale didn’t maintain oral hygiene in the Bigg Boss house in their season. She further stated that he would not brush his teeth for several hours and would tell other contestants that his breath smelled like Basundi, a sweet dish.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has advised the makers of Pathaan to make some changes in the film, including the songs, and submit a revised version for certification. The Siddharth Anand directorial is backed by Yash Raj Films, and it is set to hit the cinema halls on January 25, 2023. So far, two songs from the film’s album, namely Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, have been officially released.

