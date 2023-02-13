Bigg Boss Season 16’s finale episode was aired on Colors on Sunday and MC Stan emerged as the winner. Since then, the rapper has been trending on all social media platforms. Stan took home a trophy, a cash prize of Rs 31.80 lakh, and a Grand i10 Nios car. This isn’t the first time a trophy winner has gone viral on social media. But on a more interesting and opposite note, it has often happened before that Bigg Boss winners have disappeared from the limelight soon after their win and one of them is Ashutosh Kaushik.

Ashutosh Kaushik won the second season of Bigg Boss in 2008 and shot to fame. A year before that, he also won another popular reality show MTV Roadies 5.0 in 2007. But today, he has the opposite lifestyle. He has no fame and career in TV and films today but he runs a couple of dhabas in his hometown Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

In a 2021 interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that he got too much too soon and didn’t know how to “cash it”. The former reality show winner revealed that he thinks he couldn’t value his victories and didn’t know what to do with them because of the lack of struggle in the entertainment industry. He added that he wasn’t ready for them back then and mostly won reality shows due to luck and by God’s grace and never really worked for it.

Ashutosh once had to show up at the High Court several times due to a 2009 drink-and-drive case. This led to a lot of bad publicity and a few years later, he filed a petition in High Court, requesting his social media presence to be wiped off.

Ashutosh also tried his hand at acting and appeared in a couple of films like Kismat Love Paisa Dilli (2012) and Zila Ghaziabad (2013). However, he did not receive much love from the audience and fame that he expected he would.

Ashutosh got married on his rooftop in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. He added that he has no regrets about how things panned out and currently runs two dhabas successfully. He also owns an apparel showroom in Uttarakhand and earns enough to be able to happily live his life.

Read all the Latest Movies News here