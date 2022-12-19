This Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Contestant Wants To Make a Movie With Kiccha Sudeep

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestant Aryavardhan Guruji has been saying that he wants to make a movie with host Kichha Sudeep ever since he entered the house. Aryavardhan went to jail inside the house this week after getting a negative rank. Now, on the weekend episode, which is notorious for Sudeep schooling the house inmates, Aryavardhan Guruji once again expressed interest in making the movie and narrated the plot to Sudeep.

Putting his astrology skills to use, he said that since Guru Dasha was here, it was the precisely correct time to make a movie with Sudeep and said that the budget of the movie would be Rs 300 crore. He also said that he is close friends with Kannada film producer KP Srukanth and hence it will be easy for him to make a movie with Sudeep.

Knowing about Aryavardhan’s fear of the supernatural that he has talked about often in the house, Sudeep laughed and asked whether he is the devil in his story. To this, Aryavardhan answered that he is both the devil and the hero in the story. Kiccha Sudeep did not understand the story of the movie, but Sudeep clapped for Rakesh Adiga who understood the story. Sudeep took the entire thing as a joke although Aryavardhan seemed quite persistent about making the movie with Sudeep.

Sudeep has in an earlier episode, lashed out at Aryavardhan Guruji for using profanity inside the house and had asked him to leave if he could not respect the rules of the show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here