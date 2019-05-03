English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Body Language Expert Thinks Brie Larson was 'Stiff' and 'Domineering' During Avengers Endgame Interview
Body Language expert Mandy O'Brien has issued a demonstrative YouTube video claiming that Brie Larson's behaviour during an Avengers: Endgame interview was indicative of her 'unprofessional' behaviour.
Image: Brie Larson/Instagram
Loading...
While many were doting and cheering their lungs out for Brie Larson's Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame, a body language expert, Mandy O'Brien has shot down Larson for appearing too 'stiff' and 'domineering' during an interview for the Endgame press tour. O'Brien, who also issued a demonstrative YouTube video that has been viewed for over more than 5 lakh times, contests that Larson's personality and her demeanour during the said interview was indicative of her 'unprofessional' behaviour.
O'Brien said, referring to an interview session with Avengers: Endgame stars Larson, Don Cheadle and Chris Hemsworth, "Larson is really trying to dominate them" and that "in her (Brie's) mind, domination equals acceptance. In reality, submission will get you a lot further in friendship circles than trying to dominate and boss everyone around."
She added, while Cheadle and Hemsworth were "relaxed," Larson comes across as domineering by appearing "stiff" and "trying to be taller than these gentlemen."
O'Brien called Larson "unprofessional", when the latter claimed that she did her own stunts in the film, and thinks that Larson's body language implied she was also "insecure," giving Hemsworth "bedroom eyes" and looking at him to "validate her."
After this criticism, Cheadle, who was also part of the interview that was referred to by Mandy, wrote in support of Larson on Twitter. He called out O'Brien and claimed on Twitter that Larson was being very accommodating.
See O'Brien's 'Body Language: Avengers Endgame Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth and Don Cheadle' video here:
Larson's solo-led Captain Marvel did over USD 1 billion in box office collections.
Follow @News18Movies for more
O'Brien said, referring to an interview session with Avengers: Endgame stars Larson, Don Cheadle and Chris Hemsworth, "Larson is really trying to dominate them" and that "in her (Brie's) mind, domination equals acceptance. In reality, submission will get you a lot further in friendship circles than trying to dominate and boss everyone around."
She added, while Cheadle and Hemsworth were "relaxed," Larson comes across as domineering by appearing "stiff" and "trying to be taller than these gentlemen."
O'Brien called Larson "unprofessional", when the latter claimed that she did her own stunts in the film, and thinks that Larson's body language implied she was also "insecure," giving Hemsworth "bedroom eyes" and looking at him to "validate her."
After this criticism, Cheadle, who was also part of the interview that was referred to by Mandy, wrote in support of Larson on Twitter. He called out O'Brien and claimed on Twitter that Larson was being very accommodating.
this is some of the funniest stuff i've ever heard ... brie was trying to keep her ponytail behind her because her hair stylist kept flying in and fixing it. she's actually being OVER accommodating ... amazing ... https://t.co/cJtHRUMSSQ— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 1, 2019
you should see my "body language" right now ... https://t.co/cJtHRUMSSQ— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 1, 2019
See O'Brien's 'Body Language: Avengers Endgame Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth and Don Cheadle' video here:
Larson's solo-led Captain Marvel did over USD 1 billion in box office collections.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fire Breaks Out at Chiranjeevi's Farmhouse, Sets of Film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Damaged
- When Sanya Malhotra was Called Out on Instagram for Wearing Fake Fashion
- Fuel, Interest Cost Dent April Auto Sales; Honda Only Carmaker to Register Growth
- Tata Tiago, Tigor XZ+ variants Get Apple CarPlay Compatibility
- Afghan Fan Recreates ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy With Grass, Stumps the Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results