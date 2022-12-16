This Bollywood Debutante Is Kiara Advani’s Look-Alike, Social Media Users React

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi has grabbed the limelight for reports of her acting debut with the movie Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh. Apart from this, she also has hogged the spotlight for another reason. A cursory glance at her Instagram album is enough to reveal her uncanny resemblance to actress Kiara Advani. Tanisha’s pictures have gone viral on the internet, which caused curiosity among the netizens to know more about her.

In one of her photos shared on Instagram, she is flaunting a pink saree with floral imprints. The diva looks like a complete bombshell draped in six yards of sheer elegance. Several social media users came up with comments comparing her with Kiara. A user commented, “Junior Kiara Advani, ” while another wrote, “Kiara Advani”. Tanisha wrote in the caption, “Pre-Diwali celebration.”

In another post shared recently by Tanisha, she has left fans swooning over her sartorial choices. The diva looks ravishingly gorgeous in a pink shimmer cut-out bodycon dress. A follower wrote that she possesses features akin to Kiara. Rest others were left floored by her stunning looks. Tanisha’s colleagues from the industry including Khushi Kapoor, Shloka Pandit and Jayati Modi praised her. Social activist Orhan Awatramani and jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor expressed their admiration for the photoshoot as well.

Tanisha’s fans are now waiting to see whether she will be able to strike a chord with her acting prowess in Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh or not. As of now, the film’s team has not revealed much about this venture, barring the release date which is January 26, 2023. Going by the title, some users have contemplated that this film will be based on Mahatma Gandhi and his assailant Nathuram Godse. A short video, which shows glimpses of Rajkumar’s previous films,was released yesterday which piqued the interest around the film.

