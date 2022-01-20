This Bollywood Song Tops Ormax Media's List of 5 Most Popular Songs of 2021

Ormax Media has released a list of top 5 songs from last year. A song from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Shershah has made it to the list. Apart from that, a song

filmed on Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan is also a part of the list. The list also includes super sit songs of Hardy Sandhu, Palak Tiwari and Badshah. Let’s have a look at this list.

Sidharth and Kiara’s song Raatan Lambiyan from the film Shershah is in the first position on the list. This is a romantic number beautifully sung by Jubin Nautiyan and Asees Kaur. The music for the film was composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The song Chaka Chak from Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan’s Atrangi Re is on number two. This song has been filmed on Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Shreya Ghoshal has sung this song and it has been composed by AR Rahman. This dance number was choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

On the third position is the Hindi version of Srivalli from the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. This beautiful song has been sung by Javed Ali.

Along with Srivalli, other songs of the film have also become very popular. The film, too, has got a good response till now.

Badshah’s song Jugnu is in the fourth position on this list. Along with Badshah, Nikhita Gandhi has sung this song. Hiten has given the music, while Badshah wrote the lyrics.

On the fifth position is Bijlee Bijlee, which featured Palak Tiwari and Hardy Sandhu. It has been sung by Hardy Sandhu, while the music is by B Praak.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.