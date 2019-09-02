This Breathtaking Fan Art of Taron Egerton As Wolverine Shows Why He Could be Perfect for the Role
Rumours claim that Taron Egerton is one of the names being considered to portray Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Image: Twitter
Even though the minds behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have claimed that they want to take it slow with their newly acquired X-Men character rights, fans are in no mood for that. Ever since Disney assimilated with Fox acquiring the X-Men characters, fans have been speculating as to who would be playing their characters next.
The speculation regarding Wolverine had been ripe even before the acquiring of Fox as Hugh Jackman sheathed his claws in Logan. Rumours state that one of the potential actors being discussed for the role is Rocketman star Taron Egerton. This has even led to a very interesting fan-art on the actor.
What has excited fans even more is that Egerton has heard the rumours and claimed that he would be interested to try the role. Fans have also been considering Egerton for the role as he and Jackman are known to be close ever since they worked together in Eddie the Eagle.
Notably, Jackman was not the first choice for playing Wolverine in the first installment of the X-Men. The role was offered to Russell Crowe who turned down the role and recommended Jackman for it. It seems we have Crowe to thank for the 17 year legacy of Jackman as Jimmy Logan.
Apart from Egerton, fans have also expressed eagerness in seeing Daniel Radcliffe or Keanu Reeves suit up as Wolverine. However, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had earlier stated that any of the X-Men related announcements would not be happening anytime soon.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Your Paytm, Amazon Pay And PhonePe Wallet Will Work as Usual, till February 2020
- Kanpur Kid Declared Himself Dead to Get Half Day from School, Principal Approved
- Kolkata Derby: Mohun Bagan and East Bengal Play Out Goalless Draw in Calcutta Football League
- Yashaswini Singh Wins Gold to Secure 9th Olympic Quota for India
- 'Mr Beast' Leaves Customers Emotional After Giving Away Free Cars Worth Rs 72 Lakh