This Breathtaking Fan Art of Taron Egerton As Wolverine Shows Why He Could be Perfect for the Role

Rumours claim that Taron Egerton is one of the names being considered to portray Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
This Breathtaking Fan Art of Taron Egerton As Wolverine Shows Why He Could be Perfect for the Role
Image: Twitter
Even though the minds behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have claimed that they want to take it slow with their newly acquired X-Men character rights, fans are in no mood for that. Ever since Disney assimilated with Fox acquiring the X-Men characters, fans have been speculating as to who would be playing their characters next.

The speculation regarding Wolverine had been ripe even before the acquiring of Fox as Hugh Jackman sheathed his claws in Logan. Rumours state that one of the potential actors being discussed for the role is Rocketman star Taron Egerton. This has even led to a very interesting fan-art on the actor.

What has excited fans even more is that Egerton has heard the rumours and claimed that he would be interested to try the role. Fans have also been considering Egerton for the role as he and Jackman are known to be close ever since they worked together in Eddie the Eagle

Notably, Jackman was not the first choice for playing Wolverine in the first installment of the X-Men. The role was offered to Russell Crowe who turned down the role and recommended Jackman for it. It seems we have Crowe to thank for the 17 year legacy of Jackman as Jimmy Logan.

Apart from Egerton, fans have also expressed eagerness in seeing Daniel Radcliffe or Keanu Reeves suit up as Wolverine. However, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had earlier stated that any of the X-Men related announcements would not be happening anytime soon. 

