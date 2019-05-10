Take the pledge to vote

This Bride Recreated Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Wedding Looks and We Are Impressed

A bride named Anushaa Bhatt recreated Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's wedding ceremony looks for her marriage. See here.

May 10, 2019
This Bride Recreated Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Wedding Looks and We Are Impressed
Image: Anushaa Bhatt/Instagram
With the celebrity wedding season last year creating some dreamy moments for the world to witness, a bride, named Anushaa Bhatt, replicated two most iconic looks of B-town brides-- Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor-- for her own wedding.

Sonam's Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga, which she wore for her mehendi and Deepika's glamorous red gown that the actress donned while tying the knot with Ranveer Singh in Italy, were worn by Anushaa on her special day. She wore the off-white lehenga for her sangeet and mehendi ceremony and borrowed elements from Deepika's look for the wedding day.

For the sangeet and mehendi ceremony, Anusha not only wore Sonam's look, but also tied her hair in a similar fashion, with gajra.

With her wedding dress, she coupled the beautiful ensemble with maang tikka and eye make-up, much like what Deepika did for her sindhi-style ceremony. Anushaa even posted side-by-side images to make the fact apparent to the world. Take a look here:







Timesnow.com quoted the happy bride telling WedMeGood, "Like every other bride, we wanted (actually I wanted) to have the perfect wedding, the one that leaves everyone awestruck. You know, the kinds that become the talking point of the town. The last year has been all about celeb weddings, and like every soon-to-be bride, I keenly observed each one of our celebrity bride's looks, ready with my notepad, jotting down every detail that I loved and could imagine incorporating in my own wedding."

With the ceremony complete, Anusha sure will catch some attention for being daring to choose to be what she believed in on her wedding day.

