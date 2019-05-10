This Bride Recreated Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Wedding Looks and We Are Impressed
A bride named Anushaa Bhatt recreated Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's wedding ceremony looks for her marriage. See here.
Image: Anushaa Bhatt/Instagram
Sonam's Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga, which she wore for her mehendi and Deepika's glamorous red gown that the actress donned while tying the knot with Ranveer Singh in Italy, were worn by Anushaa on her special day. She wore the off-white lehenga for her sangeet and mehendi ceremony and borrowed elements from Deepika's look for the wedding day.
For the sangeet and mehendi ceremony, Anusha not only wore Sonam's look, but also tied her hair in a similar fashion, with gajra.
With her wedding dress, she coupled the beautiful ensemble with maang tikka and eye make-up, much like what Deepika did for her sindhi-style ceremony. Anushaa even posted side-by-side images to make the fact apparent to the world. Take a look here:
View this post on Instagram
Golden & White can never go wrong ✨💛 📸 : @tales_by_storyteller H&M : @gayushah.mua Sangeet look inspired by : @sonamkapoor @abujanisandeepkhosla . . . . . . #sangeet #indianwedding #dietsabya #abujanisandeepkhosla #namratasoni #thebhahahsaffair #gold #white #photography #hashtags #anushaabhatt #everydayphenomenal #bride #indianbride #look
View this post on Instagram
Royal Couple ❤️🖤 📸 : @tales_by_storyteller H&M : @gayushah.mua Reception look inspired by : @deepikapadukone @sabyasachiofficial . . . . . #reception #indianwedding #dietsabya #sabyasachi #namratasoni #thebhahahsaffair #red #royal #photography #hashtags #anushaabhatt #deepveer #bride #indianbride #look
View this post on Instagram
Reds & Pinks ♥️🌷 Wedding look inspired by : @deepikapadukone @sabyasachiofficial 📸 : @tales_by_storyteller H&M : @gayushah.mua . . . . . . #wedding #indianwedding #dietsabya #sabyasachi #namratasoni #thebhahahsaffair #pink #red #photography #hashtags #anushaabhatt #deepveer #bride #indianbride #look
Timesnow.com quoted the happy bride telling WedMeGood, "Like every other bride, we wanted (actually I wanted) to have the perfect wedding, the one that leaves everyone awestruck. You know, the kinds that become the talking point of the town. The last year has been all about celeb weddings, and like every soon-to-be bride, I keenly observed each one of our celebrity bride's looks, ready with my notepad, jotting down every detail that I loved and could imagine incorporating in my own wedding."
With the ceremony complete, Anusha sure will catch some attention for being daring to choose to be what she believed in on her wedding day.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Gets Bumper Opening, Earns Rs 24.60 Crore on Day 1
- Blogger Tries to Eat Live Octopus on Camera, It Latches Onto Her Face Instead
- This is How Avengers Endgame Won the Indian Box Office Step By Step
- IPL 2019 | As a Leg-Spinner, Mindset Has to be Aggressive: Shreyas Gopal
- Airtel Has a New Rs 249 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Rs 4 Lakhs Life Insurance Bundled
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s