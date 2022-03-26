This British Singer Became a Millionaire by Selling her Undergarments

British singer Kerry Katona has apparently become a millionaire by cashing in on her striptease page. The 41-year-old media personality,and former member of girl group Atomic Kitten has said that she has been earning tens of thousands of pounds per month from her OnlyFans account. It has been quite a journey for Kerry who was on the verge of bankruptcy in May 2020.

According to a report by The Sun, Kerry charges £19 (around Rs1900) a month for access to her OnlyFans page that features her adult content including photoshoots and videos. The singer joined the adult content media platform back in May 2020.

Kerry earns even more cash by asking her fans if they want to purchase her old lingerie. She recently sold a worn body stocking for a fiver a ticket and earned £50 (Rs 5,000). The Sun reports that her bra and briefs sets have earned the adult star £100 (Rs10,000). Kerry has added almost 1,000 posts which includes her images and videos.

The reason Kerry joined OnlyFans during the lockdown was because she could not even pay her rent. The singer appeared on The Jay Hutton podcast recently and said, “I’ve always been a grafter, I’ve always had my own money. I’ve never met anybody like me, to be honest.”

Kerry added that she is someone who has been on every side of the coin, from going into bankruptcy, to becoming a millionaire. She mentioned during the recent episode of the podcast that she thinks she is quite extraordinary and she would like to give herself a pat on the back.

During the episode, Kerry was asked how she is now doing financially, to which sherevealed, “That’s down to OnlyFans and these babies (grabbing her breasts). I’m so grateful for these, but I want to go a bit smaller. I was on the verge of going into my third bankruptcy at the first lockdown, it was so tough. I just thought, ‘I’m gonna start an OnlyFans account’ and I’m so glad that I did.”

Kerry has now also landed a new presenting role on television show Steph’s Packed Lunch, reported The Sun.

