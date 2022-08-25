This BTS Video of Chola Chola Song Ponniyin Selvan Shows The Scale Of Film

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 has grabbed the headlines ever since its announcement. Fans of Mani Ratnam are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. The trailer and songs of the magnum opus have been very well received. Recently, the lyric video of the Chola Chola song was released on YouTube.

Now a terrific behind-the-scenes video of the song has been released on YouTube. The video has gone viral with over 570,000 views in less than 24 hours. Netizens have praised the video and marvelled over the work of director Mani Ratnam and the entire crew.

Ponniyin Selvan’s music is composed by maestro AR Rahman. The film has been produced by Mani Ratnam along with Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. Last month, the makers of the film released the official teaser of Ponniyin Selvan on YouTube. The teaser provides a glimpse into the Chola dynasty and how it became a powerful empire in the 10th century.

Going by the teaser, Ponniyin Selvan will feature spectacular battle scenes, sea voyages, sieges and political drama. The much-awaited period drama is set in the 10th Century and revolves around the rise of the Chola dynasty. In the film, Vikram and Karthi have essayed the roles of Aditya Karikalan and the warrior prince Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan respectively. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai is portraying the role of Nandini and Trisha is portraying the role of Chola princess Kundavai Pirattiyar.

Top Showsha Video

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. It is worth noting that Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 will be the first Tamil film to make its debut in the IMAX format. The film will hit the screens on September 30.l

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here