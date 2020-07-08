This BTS Video Shows All the Fun Time Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Spent While Shooting Pinga

We all must have tried copying the step of Bajirao Mastani’s dance track Pinga that featured Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. But did you know how difficult it was for both Deepika and Priyanka to pick the choreography in just two days and shoot it?

Well, a throwback video of Pinga making has cropped up on Instagram to answer all your questions. The more than one minute long clip also shows the fun time all had on the sets of Pinga.

As the clip begins, both actresses can be seen rehearsing for the track. In the next frame, they are seen on the sets all decked up in traditional dresses as they shoot the track. Throughout the clip, Deepika and Priyanka shared their experience about shooting the peppy track.

The track was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Made. The music direction was by Sanjay Leela Bhansli. The history-drama narrated the love story between Maratha general Baji Rao I and Mastani, who was the princess of Bundelkhand, played by Ranveer Singh and Deepika, respectively.

Both Ranveer and Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83. The film is based on India’s historic 1983 World Cup victory. Ranveer will don the character of then Team India captain Kapil Dev and Deepika will feature as Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev. The project also stars Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin among others.