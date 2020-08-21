This Candid from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Ad Shoot will Make You Go Awww

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli grab the limelight with everything they do. While Virat is the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Anushka is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and together they make a power couple. The couple has always left netizens swooning over their adorable pictures.

A candid from the couple's ad shoot has surfaced on the internet and the pair looks super cute in it. Filmfare has shared this picture of Virushka on Instagram. The caption of the picture reads, "A candid picture of #AnushkaSharma and #ViratKohli from an ad shoot."

View this post on Instagram A candid picture of #AnushkaSharma and #ViratKohli from an ad shoot. A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Aug 19, 2020 at 10:59pm PDT

Virushka has kept updating their Instafam with their pictures and videos and live chat sessions. Recently, the couple took to their IG handles and participated in a new #Takeabreak challenge on Instagram. In the video, they can be seen asking each other three sets of questions based on their professions and personal lives.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Anushka wrote, “@virat.kohli and I took a break with @instagram A 3 Part quiz , lots of laughter and 2 super competitive people... we were suuuuper chill and played by the rules (or not )Watch to find out who won ! #TakeABreak."

Anushka also propagates various causes through social media, like saving the planet, keeping the environment clean and asking for donations for Assam and Bihar floods.