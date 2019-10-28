This Candid Photo of Mahesh Babu with Daughter Sitara is the Cutest Thing on the Internet Today
Namrata Shirodkar shared a photo of Mahesh Babu with his daughter Sitara sitting on his lap while on a film sets on Diwali.
Image: Instagram
Besides being a top star in the Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu is also known to be a dedicated father and husband. The actor keeps taking time out from his busy schedule to spend special occasions with his family as well as taking trips with them. Married to actress Namrata Shirodkar, the Maharshi star has two children with her - daughter Sitara and son Gautham.
This Diwali was a working one for the 44-year-old actor, and it seemed his family decided to accompany him on sets on the festive day. Namrata shared a photo of their daughter sitting on Mahesh's lap on the sets of a film. The actor looks every bit the doting father that he is as he looks at Sitara.
Namrata captioned it, "Girls have a way with their fathers !! ❤️ shooting on Diwali 💕💕on sets #sarileruneekevvaru", indicating that the picture was taken on the sets of his next film Sarileru Neekevvaru.
The photo with Mahesh's affectionate expression has been winning hearts on the internet. Take a look:
The actor keeps sharing photos and videos with Sitara on his Instagram. He posted a selfie with her a week ago.
Mahesh Babu also shared another selfie with the family while on his Dussehra break in the Swiss Alps.
He shared a special collage of photos with Sitara on Daughter's Day earlier this year.
Sarileru Neekevvaru, his next film, is an actioner written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Mahesh Babu stars as an Indian Army Major with Rashmika Mandanna opposite him. The film also has Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj playing pivotal roles.
